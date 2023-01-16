Who's Playing

UAB @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: UAB 13-5; Middle Tenn. 10-7

What to Know

The UAB Blazers' road trip will continue as they head to Murphy Athletic Center at 9 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Blazers proved too difficult a challenge. UAB was able to grind out a solid win over Louisiana Tech, winning 81-74. It took four tries, but UAB can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Wednesday Middle Tenn. sidestepped the Rice Owls for a 71-68 win. Middle Tenn. can attribute much of their success to guard Eli Lawrence, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds, and forward DeAndre Dishman, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards along with three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Blazers are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UAB came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Raiders when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 102-98. UAB's victory shoved Middle Tenn. out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $27.25

Odds

The Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 15 games against Middle Tenn.