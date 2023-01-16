Who's Playing
UAB @ Middle Tenn.
Current Records: UAB 13-5; Middle Tenn. 10-7
What to Know
The UAB Blazers' road trip will continue as they head to Murphy Athletic Center at 9 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Blazers proved too difficult a challenge. UAB was able to grind out a solid win over Louisiana Tech, winning 81-74. It took four tries, but UAB can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Wednesday Middle Tenn. sidestepped the Rice Owls for a 71-68 win. Middle Tenn. can attribute much of their success to guard Eli Lawrence, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds, and forward DeAndre Dishman, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards along with three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Blazers are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
UAB came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Raiders when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 102-98. UAB's victory shoved Middle Tenn. out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $27.25
Odds
The Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UAB have won nine out of their last 15 games against Middle Tenn.
- Mar 11, 2022 - UAB 102 vs. Middle Tenn. 98
- Feb 05, 2022 - UAB 97 vs. Middle Tenn. 75
- Jan 31, 2021 - UAB 63 vs. Middle Tenn. 52
- Jan 28, 2021 - UAB 70 vs. Middle Tenn. 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - UAB 79 vs. Middle Tenn. 66
- Feb 12, 2020 - UAB 83 vs. Middle Tenn. 72
- Mar 13, 2019 - UAB 70 vs. Middle Tenn. 61
- Feb 02, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. UAB 78
- Jan 30, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 71 vs. UAB 65
- Feb 24, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. UAB 54
- Dec 30, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 63 vs. UAB 60
- Feb 26, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. UAB 64
- Jan 01, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 60 vs. UAB 49
- Feb 21, 2016 - UAB 77 vs. Middle Tenn. 67
- Jan 03, 2016 - UAB 78 vs. Middle Tenn. 67