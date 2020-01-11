Middle Tenn. vs. Western Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Western Kentucky 9-6; Middle Tenn. 4-12

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6 p.m. ET at Murphy Athletic Center. Middle Tenn. is limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.

The Blue Raiders were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 79-75 to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Meanwhile, WKU came up short against the UAB Blazers on Thursday, falling 72-62.

Middle Tenn. is now 4-12 while WKU sits at 9-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Middle Tenn. have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them 29th in college basketball. But the Hilltoppers rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won five out of their last seven games against Western Kentucky.