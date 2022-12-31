Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-4; Middle Tenn. 8-5

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lost both of their matches to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last season on scores of 85-93 and 52-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. WKU and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Murphy Athletic Center.

The Hilltoppers entered their contest against the Rice Owls on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. WKU fell in an 81-78 heartbreaker.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn.'s 2022 ended with an 82-67 loss against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday.

WKU is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $36.46

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 12 games against Western Kentucky.