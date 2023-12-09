Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Belmont 7-3, Middle Tennessee 5-5

What to Know

Belmont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Athletic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 163.5-over/under line set for Belmont's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They skirted by the Bisons 72-71 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch free throw from Ja'Kobi Gillespie with 5 seconds left in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Blue Raiders beat the Bears 77-73 on Tuesday.

Middle Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Elias King led the charge by going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 2 assists. Jared Coleman-Jones was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Bruins pushed their record up to 7-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Blue Raiders, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Both teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 3-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Belmont has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee , though, as they've only drained 40.2% of theirs this season. Given Belmont's sizeable advantage in that area, Middle Tennessee will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a slight 1-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee and Belmont both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.