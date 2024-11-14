Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Middle Tennessee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Middle Tennessee is up 41-38 over Evansville.

If Middle Tennessee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-0 in no time. On the other hand, Evansville will have to make due with a 1-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Evansville 1-1, Middle Tennessee 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Murphy Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Evansville took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Brescia 96-49. With the Aces ahead 48-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Evansville was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Brescia only posted four.

Meanwhile, everything went Middle Tennessee's way against Abilene Christian on Saturday as Middle Tennessee made off with a 79-56 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blue Raiders.

Among those leading the charge was Jestin Porter, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus four steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (64.3%). Another player making a difference was Essam Mostafa, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Evansville's win ended a three-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for Middle Tennessee, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-0.

Evansville is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

Evansville came up short against Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 66-55. Can Evansville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a big 10.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Raiders, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.