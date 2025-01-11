Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Jax. State 9-6, Middle Tennessee 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. The Blue Raiders are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Gamecocks in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Jax. State will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Western Kentucky, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Jax. State came out on top against Western Kentucky by a score of 73-67 on Thursday.

Jax. State relied on the efforts of Mason Nicholson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Quel'Ron House, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. House had some trouble finding his footing against Kennesaw State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Middle Tennessee, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 84-79 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday.

Jestin Porter and Essam Mostafa were among the main playmakers for Middle Tennessee as the former went 9 for 15 en route to 27 points plus two blocks and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Mostafa is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Middle Tennessee was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Jax. State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for Middle Tennessee, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jax. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Middle Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Jax. State was able to grind out a solid win over Middle Tennessee in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 76-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jax. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a solid 6-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee and Jax. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.