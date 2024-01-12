Halftime Report

La. Tech is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 25-24 lead against Middle Tennessee.

La. Tech came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: La. Tech 10-6, Middle Tennessee 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Murphy Center. La. Tech is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored La. Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bearkats 81-77.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tahlik Chavez, who scored 20 points. Jordan Crawford was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 84-47. That 37 points margin sets a new team best for Middle Tennessee this season.

The Bulldogs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season. As for the Blue Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 6-9.

As for their game on Thursday, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Middle Tennessee.

La. Tech came up short against Middle Tennessee in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 63-49. Can La. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

La. Tech is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 5 out of their last 8 games against La. Tech.