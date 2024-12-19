Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-4, Middle Tennessee 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons are taking a road trip to face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Center. The Bisons will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Lipscomb is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 99-67 victory over Truett-McConnell. With that win, the Bisons brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Lipscomb smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 7.2 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 12.4.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Middle Tennessee, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road two weeks ago. They walked away with a 75-64 victory over Cal Baptist on Monday. The Blue Raiders' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Among those leading the charge was Camryn Weston, who scored 30 points in addition to five rebounds. Jlynn Counter was another key player, earning 12 points in addition to six rebounds.

Lipscomb pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Middle Tennessee, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Lipscomb has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Middle Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Lipscomb is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee and Lipscomb both have 1 win in their last 2 games.