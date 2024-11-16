Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Murray State 1-1, Middle Tennessee 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off against the Murray State Racers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. The Blue Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while the Racers will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, Middle Tennessee strolled past Evansville with points to spare, taking the game 80-63. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blue Raiders.

Among those leading the charge was Essam Mostafa, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jlynn Counter, who went 7 for 10 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Murray State ended up a good deal behind Pittsburgh on Friday and lost 83-68. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kylen Milton, who earned 11 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Middle Tennessee's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Murray State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Middle Tennessee suffered a grim 75-54 defeat to Murray State when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Middle Tennessee have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Murray State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Middle Tennessee.