N. Mex. State Aggies @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-13, Middle Tennessee 9-15

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the N. Mex. State Aggies and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at Murphy Center. N. Mex. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

N. Mex. State won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-49 punch to the gut against the Miners. N. Mex. State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense.

Middle Tennessee was handed a 35-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Panthers on Saturday. The Blue Raiders narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Panthers 68-66. The victory was just what Middle Tennessee needed coming off of a 88-53 defeat in their prior game.

The Aggies' loss dropped their record down to 11-13. As for the Blue Raiders, their victory ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-15.

N. Mex. State will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

N. Mex. State was able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Raiders in their previous matchup back in January, winning 73-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Mex. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Middle Tennessee is a 3-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

N. Mex. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.