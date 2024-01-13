Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Sam Houston 9-8, Middle Tennessee 6-10

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Sam Houston has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. Middle Tennessee took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Sam Houston, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bearkats beat the Hilltoppers 78-74. That's two games straight that Sam Houston has won by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Middle Tennessee faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They fell 60-52 to the Bulldogs.

Middle Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jared Coleman-Jones, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and Jestin Porter who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bearkats pushed their record up to 9-8 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Blue Raiders, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.