Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Middle Tennessee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Middle Tennessee is up 36-33 over UTEP.

If Middle Tennessee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-6 in no time. On the other hand, UTEP will have to make due with a 15-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: UTEP 15-5, Middle Tennessee 14-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. The Blue Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Middle Tennessee is headed into Saturday's contest hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell to N. Mex. State 61-57. The match marked the Blue Raiders' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, UTEP was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to Western Kentucky. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Miners in their matchups with the Hilltoppers: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by David Terrell Jr., who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight assists and four steals. What's more, he also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Devon Barnes, who posted 11 points in addition to six assists and three steals.

Middle Tennessee's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-6. As for UTEP, their loss dropped their record down to 15-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Middle Tennessee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 29.3. Given Middle Tennessee's sizable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

Middle Tennessee beat UTEP 96-90 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Middle Tennessee repeat their success, or does UTEP have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 4.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.