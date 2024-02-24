Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-7, Middle Tennessee 11-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. Middle Tennessee took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Western Kentucky's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 72-58.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Middle Tennessee's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 76-68 to the Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Blue Raiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Western Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots this season. Given Western Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Raiders will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Western Kentucky's way against the Blue Raiders in their previous matchup on February 3rd as the Hilltoppers made off with a 88-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Middle Tennessee.