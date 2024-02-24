Who's Playing
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-7, Middle Tennessee 11-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Western Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. Middle Tennessee took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Kentucky, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, Western Kentucky's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 72-58.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Middle Tennessee's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 76-68 to the Gamecocks.
The Hilltoppers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Blue Raiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-16.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Western Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots this season. Given Western Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Raiders will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything went Western Kentucky's way against the Blue Raiders in their previous matchup on February 3rd as the Hilltoppers made off with a 88-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Middle Tennessee.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Western Kentucky 88 vs. Middle Tennessee 65
- Feb 09, 2023 - Western Kentucky 93 vs. Middle Tennessee 89
- Dec 31, 2022 - Middle Tennessee 65 vs. Western Kentucky 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Middle Tennessee 69 vs. Western Kentucky 52
- Jan 29, 2022 - Middle Tennessee 93 vs. Western Kentucky 85
- Jan 24, 2021 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Middle Tennessee 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Western Kentucky 82 vs. Middle Tennessee 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Middle Tennessee 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - Western Kentucky 71 vs. Middle Tennessee 63
- Mar 01, 2018 - Middle Tennessee 82 vs. Western Kentucky 64