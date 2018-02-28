Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
An MTSU win clinches the Conference USA title for the Blue Raiders on Thursday
How to watch Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky
- Date: Thursday, March 1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds via SportsLine: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: A home win over Western Kentucky on Thursday night would give the Blue Raiders a season sweep of the Hilltoppers -- but most importantly, a Conference USA title.
The Blue Raiders can clinch the regular season championship outright with a win Thursday on their home floor, but it will be no simple task for them against a Western Kentucky team that last lost nearly a month ago, and carries a six-game winning streak into the contest.
A win for either team will solidify their standing as a bona fide candidate to earn an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, so this game carries massive postseason implications, too. WKU, however -- a bubble team in the latest Bracketology from Jerry Palm -- could use this win more so than MTSU.
-
Arizona wins in Miller's return
Arizona's coach returned to an ovation and led the Wildcats to a win over Stanford
-
You won't believe Louisville's loss
Louisville led by four points with one second left and lost on a buzzer beater
-
WATCH: UCF takes Wichita State to OT
The Shockers held on for a 75-71 win in overtime
-
Arizona's Allonzo Trier cleared by NCAA
Arizona's undergone a fortunate turn of events: Trier is eligible and Sean Miller will coach...
-
Arizona says Miller will remain coach
The university board of regents met Thursday to discuss Miller's fate in the wake of allegations...
-
Former 4-star guard Felton leaving UNC
Felton was a top-30 prospect in the Class of 2017