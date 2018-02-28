Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky



Date: Thursday, March 1



Thursday, March 1 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Odds via SportsLine: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: A home win over Western Kentucky on Thursday night would give the Blue Raiders a season sweep of the Hilltoppers -- but most importantly, a Conference USA title.

The Blue Raiders can clinch the regular season championship outright with a win Thursday on their home floor, but it will be no simple task for them against a Western Kentucky team that last lost nearly a month ago, and carries a six-game winning streak into the contest.

A win for either team will solidify their standing as a bona fide candidate to earn an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, so this game carries massive postseason implications, too. WKU, however -- a bubble team in the latest Bracketology from Jerry Palm -- could use this win more so than MTSU.