The 2025 transfer class is shaping up to be the most productive haul since the portal became a thing. Forty-five of the top-50 transfers have earned the right to start for their respective clubs. That's not nothing. Plus, transfers rated outside the top-100 like Kansas' Melvin Council Jr., Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort and Butler's Michael Ajayi have transformed into essential cogs in their new digs.

It's a good class, but it hasn't been flawless. It feels increasingly impossible to build a winner strictly from the transfer portal, even with talent aplenty. That's partially because of money (transfers are extremely expensive compared to prep recruits or most international products), but also partially because role allocation isn't easy to navigate over a quick Zoom meeting in the spring.

As we get more data on the transfer portal fallout, it's obvious more than ever that context is king. Very few transfers can rise above a chaos-laden environment and still shine. The system, the supporting cast, the staff and the level of buy-in to that specific role matter now more than ever.

After a healthy 15-game sample size for almost everybody, let's dive into the biggest hits and some transfers that are trending to be misses from the 2025 portal haul.

Five Absolute Transfer Hits

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 1 overall

Stats: 14.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.3 SPG | 26.2 MPG

The scoop: Yaxel Lendeborg has certainly lived up to his lofty expectations as the top transfer in the portal last cycle. Lendeborg has continued to be a monster following his move from UAB to Michigan, making for a mismatch nightmare up in Ann Arbor. At 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, Lendeborg's size, strength, athleticism and skillset are remarkable.

With the supporting cast he has around him at Michigan, Lendeborg is left with ample space and tons of pace to isolate and get out in transition to wreak havoc upon opponents. -- Travis Branham

One extra area to improve: I'm curious to find out if Lendeborg becomes the driver of this offense in late-clock scenarios. Michigan's halfcourt offense usually runs through Elliot Cadeau or Aday Mara down the home stretch. Will Lendeborg earn more of those opportunities? -- Isaac Trotter

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 3 overall

Stats: 18 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3P% | 35.4 MPG

The scoop: Ben McCollum has already led Iowa to a resurgence in year one behind his star guard Bennett Stirtz. In a re-ranking, Stirtz would rank as the No. 2 overall incoming transfer in the country as his scoring, playmaking, IQ, and toughness continue to shine at the high major level.

Even with his volume and burden both as a scorer and playmaker, Stirtz is among the most effective and efficient players in the country and arguably the best guard in college basketball, with a big impact on the win column. -- Branham

One extra area to improve: The Big Ten is one of the best-scouted leagues in the country. Year after year, flaws tend to get exposed. What's Stirtz's counter? The do-everything lead guard isn't the speediest or most dynamic off the bounce, so Iowa could try to add a few more mid-post backdowns to Stirtz's plate to find extra cracks. -- Trotter

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 27 overall

Stats: 16.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.1 BPG, 63.1 FG%, 50.0 3P% | 30.7 MPG

The scoop: Arizona had a traffic jam in its frontcourt last season, so Henri Veesaar hit the portal and found his way to North Carolina. A program with a history of successful big men, Veesaar has been a huge beneficiary (as has Hubert Davis) of the usage and opportunity the Tar Heels had for him in Chapel Hill.

Veesaar has proven to be one of the best big men in the country with his ability to score in the paint and step out to make shots from three. Pairing Veesaar with freshman superstar Caleb Wilson has created one of the best frontcourt duos in college basketball. Veesaar has scored in double-figures in all 15 games for the Tar Heels already and is a double-double threat each time he takes the court. -- Branham

One extra area to improve: Veesaar's pick-and-pop game is super scary. Defenses have already started to make it a point of emphasis to take that away. Can he attack more long closeouts and make good decisions as a scorer or a playmaker? If so, that takes his game up to a whole new stratosphere. -- Trotter

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 14 overall

Stats: 19.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40.8 FG%, 37.3 3P% | 28.6 MPG

The scoop: As expected, Ryan Conwell has been one of the most impactful transfers in the country and has been a seamless fit into Pat Kelsey's offense. He's a potent shot-maker from three and is a strong, physical driver to the rim.

Conwell scored 20 or more in seven games already this season. His efficiency has taken a dip, but it will rise back up when the Cardinals get Mikel Brown Jr. back out on the floor. -- Branham

One extra area to improve: Conwell is shooting just 51% on layups this season, easily the worst mark of his dazzling career. That number has to tick up for Conwell to reach the peak of his powers. -- Trotter

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 12 overall

Stats: 18.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 44.3 FG%, 36.4 3P% | 31.9 MPG

The scoop: This Tennessee roster has its warts, but Ja'Kobi Gillespie certainly isn't one of them. The Maryland transfer has lived up to his expectations, leading this team in scoring and assists, carrying a heavy offensive burden while Nate Ament continues to struggle.

It hasn't been his most efficient year for Gillespie so far, but even with teams keying on him defensively and with the load he has to carry, Gillespie is still one of the best guards in the SEC and the country - he just needs some help. -- Branham

One extra area to improve: There's so much on Gillespie's plate right now, so it's hard to ask for anything more, but Tennessee needs its PG1 to play a bit cleaner. Over 20% of Gillespie's pick-and-roll possessions have ended in a turnover. Tennessee is such a good offensive-rebounding squad, which makes turnovers even more crippling. -- Trotter

Five Transfer Misses

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4 overall

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 43.2 FG%, 9.1 3P% | 32.9 MPG

The scoop: It's been a rocky start to the season for mid-major star guard Donovan Dent. He's starting to find his footing with the Bruins, but consistency has been an issue in his new home.

Transferring always comes with a risk in how you will fit into your new roster and style of play. One aspect of Dent's struggles this season is not having a strong and physical five to play with out of ball-screens, where he excelled alongside Nelly Junior Joseph and JT Toppin at New Mexico.

In addition, Dent is also shooting the ball worse than he ever has in his career. He is connecting on just 9.1% of his 1.6 attempts from three a game ( 2-for-22!) while Mick Cronin figures out the best lineup to put on the floor. -- Branham

How to get this back on track: Dent looks healthier and has some of his quick-twitch burst back, but UCLA needs more out of him defensively. The Bruins are allowing far too many straight-line drives, which is puncturing the integrity of this unit. There's no reason why Dent can't be a menacing on-ball defender who turns opposing point guards' water off. The basketball Gods have a way of rewarding you on offense when you eat your vegetables on the defensive end. UCLA can't get where it wants to go without Dent becoming a defensive asset.

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 6 overall

Stats: 10.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 38.2 FG%, 19.0 3P% | 29.3 MPG

The scoop: There was no replacing Florida's backcourt last season, but even knowing that, Boogie Fland has been a disappointment this season.

He showed some promising flashes in his first year at Arkansas, while battling injury, but those flashes have remained flashes and have not translated into consistent and efficient production for the Gators in 2025-26 - far from it, honestly.

Florida's season is currently being held up on the shoulders of Thomas Haugh and the front court. If the Gators wish to have any chance to make a Final Four, things will really have to start clicking for Fland, whose jumper is way below par. -- Branham

How to get this back on track: I refuse to believe that Fland is truly a 19% 3-point shooter. No shot. Regardless of whether the jumper is going in or not, Fland has to keep hunting early offense. Fland's best moments both as a scorer and as a creator have come in transition. He's got an eye-popping 5.6-to-1 assist-to-turnover rate in transition, too. More of that, please. On-ball defense and playing with pace in the open floor can be Fland's path to getting the rest of his game on track. -- Trotter

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 7 overall

Stats: 11.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 43.4 FG%, 35.6 3P% | 20.0 MPG

The scoop: When Ian Jackson hit the portal after a rocky season in Chapel Hill, St. John's seemed to be the perfect destination for him. However, the vision was for Jackson to come in and play the point, which has never been in Jackson's repertoire.

The result has been the biggest point guard crisis in the country. Without a floor general, Jackson and the entire St. John's offense are discombobulated. -- Branham

How to get this back on track: St. John's has multiple big men who can really pass, but Jackson has not been utilized much as a cutter. Part of that is the scheme, but also part of that is his own doing. For a team that's struggling with shot-creation, there has to be more ball and body movement to find creases and generate advantages. If Jackson can embrace being a weapon as an off-ball cutter, his value skyrockets, and his stat line will look better, too. -- Trotter

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 29 overall

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3P% | 28.6 MPG

The scoop: It has not been a pretty first half of the season for Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee. He got out to a very rough start, and even though he is starting to settle in during the month of December, the real test is coming with SEC play getting in full swing.

Against P5 opponents, Lee is shooting a woeful 26-of-92 (28.3%) from the field, which highlights how difficult it can be for mid- and low-major players to translate to the high major level. -- Branham

How to get this back on track: Be more confrontational as a driver. Lee has posted 33 drives this season. He's earned a trip to the charity stripe on just one of those 33 opportunities. No high-major league fouls more than the SEC, and it's been this way for a decade. Lee has to take advantage of that by playing off two feet, seeking contact and then going and knocking down two at the charity stripe. Games without a trip to the foul line are a disaster. -- Trotter

247Sports Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 37 overall

Stats: 6.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 55.6 FG% | 14.0 MPG

The scoop: For the money, arguably the biggest disappointment out of the portal this season has been Owen Freeman. The Iowa transfer has played his way onto the bench for Creighton. Freeman is averaging just 6.3 minutes and has scored two total points over the last three games. He hasn't started a game since Nicholls on Dec. 2.

Freeman missed some of the preseason with an injury that set him back, but ultimately, he has been a total liability defensively for the Bluejays this season. -- Branham

How to get this back on track: Eliminate the negative plays. At this point, it's all about earning trust with the coaching staff. Right now, Greg McDermott is more comfortable with a true five-out offense with Jasen Green, not Freeman, running the 5. I don't know how much longer McDermott can afford to stay this small, especially against the brute-force front lines that Creighton will see with St. John's and UConn. To get on the floor for those matchups, Freeman has to prove he can play clean basketball. Defend without fouling. Don't turn it over. Be an essential cog of the best rebounding lineups. If he does that, don't be surprised if the minutes start to tick up against the more talented frontlines that are looming. -- Trotter