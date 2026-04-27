Five-star Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen committed to Arkansas on Monday, giving John Calipari's 2026 recruiting class its third elite-level player this cycle and further strengthening one of the nation's top incoming hauls.

Muurinen joins committed guard Jordan Smith Jr., the No. 2 overall player per 247Sports, five-star signee JJ Andrews and four-star forward Abdou Toure in Arkansas' incoming 2026 recruiting class. Muurinen offers refined touch and size in the frontcourt. He chose Arkansas over offers from North Carolina, Michigan and other elite college programs.

A native of Finland, Muurinen first made his way to the United States as a high school sophomore, where he played just outside of Wichita (Kans.) at Sunrise Christian. Muurinen really took off in the summer of 2024 when he played with St. Louis-based Brad Beal Elite in the 16U Division of Nike's EYBL.

For his junior season, Muurinen made the move to Chandler (Ariz.) AZ Compass Prep, where he solidified his status as a five-star prospect in the class of 2026, according to Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director. Last summer and fall, Muurinen spent time with the Finnish national team before electing to turn pro.

Most recently, Muurinen was back in the United States to play for the World team in the Nike Hoop Summit. During that appearance, he was active on the glass, attacked the rim and looked like a guy primed to play college ball.

Muurinen represents the modern international forward archetype — long, skilled, and still unfolding as an athlete. His development hinges on physical growth and defensive consistency, but his offensive foundation already looks high-level, and he should be a structural piece for Calipari and staff next season.

"He's always been naturally skilled for his size with soft shooting touch that extends out to the arc," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote in his evaluation of Muurinen. "He shot 35% from three last summer while playing for in the FIBA EuroBasket, and became the first player from Finland to be win the Rising Star award, while helping his national team to a fourth-place finish. While the shooting has historically been inconsistent, becoming a reliable floor-spacer and pick-and-pop threat is a big piece of his upside.

"Simultaneously, Muurinen is mobile and athletic for his size. He's capable of getting out in transition, exploding for big finishes, and also covers the court well. He's a fluid mover for his size who can run the floor and ultimately has the physical tools that should translate defensively, although that has yet to be something he's committed to."

Muurinen's highlight tape reflects a confident player in transition who plays above the rim and has excellent leaping ability. Dubbed the "Finnish Freak" by FIBA, he's gifted at the defensive end of the floor given his length and athleticism, but he's not someone who will bang around with bigs in the post.