Sacramento State is hiring former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby as its next coach, ESPN reporteds. Bibby, 46, played for the Sacramento Kings from 2001-08 during the franchise's heyday and most recently served as a TV analyst for NBC Sports California.

Bibby has zero coaching experience at the collegiate level. He coached at Shadow Mountain High in Phoenix, Arizona from 2014-19 and briefly coached at Hillcrest Prep High School in 2019.

Former Sac State coach David Patrick resigned in May 2024 to take a job as an assistant at LSU. The program tabbed Michael Czepil as the interim coach for the 2024-25 season. He wasn't retained after the Hornets finished 7-25 (3-15 Big Sky) and lost 83-70 in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament to Weber State.

Bibby led Arizona to the national title in 1997 before he was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies with the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. Bibby played in the NBA from 1998-2012 and was an First-Team All-Rookie selection in 1999.

Bibby's hire comes less than two months after Sac State hired Brennan Marion -- a rising Group-of-Five offensive coordinator at UNLV -- as its next coach.