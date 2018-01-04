Mike Brey passes Digger Phelps as Notre Dame's all-time wins leader with 394

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey became the program's all-time winningest coach Wednesday evening when the Fighting Irish bested North Carolina State 88-58 to give him his 394th victory.

Brey passed Digger Phelps' previous record of 393.

"What a way to get there," said Brey, who stressed the importance of this victory during a rough week in which preseason All-American Bonzie Colson went down with a foot injury. "What a way to get to 394 and to 2-0."

"I think the memory about tonight will not be 394, though," Brey continued. "It will be that we lost a heck of a player to an injury yesterday for eight weeks; we lost a heck of a guard in the first half to an ankle injury, and we played fabulously and fearlessly and got to 2-0 in league play."

Coach Mike Brey breaks the Notre Dame Men's Basketball all-time wins record! Watch Live! https://t.co/YIht4WoyT5 — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) January 4, 2018

A banner commemorating Brey's accomplishment was unfurled at a ceremony after the game Wednesday and he was also presented with a plaque recognizing him as the program's all-time wins leader.

Brey now has 493 career wins -- with 99 coming at Delaware before his tenure at Notre Dame -- and will likely join the 500-win club at some point this season.