Joseph Savarino, a grandson of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has been charged with misdemeanor DWI after allegedly hitting a 15-year-old riding a bicycle over the weekend, resulting in his death in Durham, North Carolina, WRAL reports.

The accident occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Cole Mill Road and Wyndham Lane in Durham after Savarino's Ford Explorer struck a victim on an electronic bicycle. Savarino, 26, had a blood alcohol level of 0.11 according to public records, and he admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Savarino later posted a $100,000 secured bond at the Durham County Detention Center after a judge issued an order revoking his license, per public records.

Savarino's brother, Michael Savarino, is a former Duke basketball player who was also charged with DWI in 2022 and sentenced to 12 months of probation. Michael Savarino, who joined the program as a walk-on in 2019, was the driver of a car owned by former Blue Devils star Paolo Banchero while traveling impaired.

The Savarino brothers are the sons of Duke assistant athletic director Debbie Savarino, the oldest of Krzyzewski's three daughters.

The victim's mother identified her son, Jack O'Shea, in a Facebook post over the weekend.