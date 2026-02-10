Teams looking to turn around their recent fortunes meet when the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers take on the IU Indianapolis Jaguars in Horizon League action on Tuesday. Milwaukee is coming off a 67-62 loss at Northern Kentucky on Saturday, while IU Indianapolis downed Cleveland State 82-74 that same day. The Panthers (9-17, 5-10 Horizon), who have lost four in a row, are 2-11 on the road this season. The Jaguars (7-18, 3-11 Horizon), who have lost nine of 12, are 5-5 on their home floor.

Tipoff from The Jungle in Westfield, Ind., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee leads the all-time series 11-2, including a 95-83 win on Jan. 11. Milwaukee is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 162.5. Before making any Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for IU Indianapolis vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee:

Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis spread: Milwaukee -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis over/under: 162.5 points Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis money line: Milwaukee -112, IU Indianapolis -108 Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis picks: See picks at SportsLine Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (162.5 points). The Over has hit in four of the last five head-to-head meetings between the schools, including each of the last three. The Over has also hit in four of the last nine Milwaukee games, and in four of the last seven IU Indianapolis games.

The model projects the Panthers to have six players register 10 points or more, including Seth Hubbard's projected 20.8 points. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are projected to have three players score 10.2 or more points, led by Kyler D'Augustino, who is projected to score 19.2 points. The Over clears in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Milwaukee vs. IU Indianapolis spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.