Chattanooga Mocs @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-3, Milwaukee 4-7

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Chattanooga Mocs will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Chattanooga will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

On Tuesday, it was close, but the Mocs ultimately received the gift of a 69-66 win from a begrudging Mocssquad.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee's 20-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 80-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lancers on Wednesday. Milwaukee found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% worse than the opposition.

The Mocs' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Chattanooga was able to grind out a solid win over Milwaukee in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 88-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.