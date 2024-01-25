Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: Detroit 0-20, Milwaukee 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. The Milwaukee Panthers and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Milwaukee and Wright State didn't disappoint and broke past the 172.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Panthers fell 95-81 to the Raiders. Milwaukee found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 20th match. There's no need to mince words: the Titans lost to the Penguins on Saturday, and the Titans lost bad. The score wound up at 105-64. Detroit has not had much luck with Youngstown State recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
The Panthers now have a losing record at 9-10. As for the Titans, they bumped their record down to 0-20 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight at home.
Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything went Milwaukee's way against Detroit in their previous meeting on January 6th as Milwaukee made off with a 84-61 victory. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Milwaukee 84 vs. Detroit 61
- Feb 09, 2023 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 84 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - Detroit 71 vs. Milwaukee 58
- Jan 07, 2022 - Detroit 85 vs. Milwaukee 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Detroit 79 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. Milwaukee 84
- Feb 14, 2019 - Detroit 90 vs. Milwaukee 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Milwaukee 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 72 vs. Detroit 49