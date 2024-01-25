Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Detroit 0-20, Milwaukee 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What to Know

After two games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. The Milwaukee Panthers and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Milwaukee and Wright State didn't disappoint and broke past the 172.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Panthers fell 95-81 to the Raiders. Milwaukee found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 20th match. There's no need to mince words: the Titans lost to the Penguins on Saturday, and the Titans lost bad. The score wound up at 105-64. Detroit has not had much luck with Youngstown State recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 9-10. As for the Titans, they bumped their record down to 0-20 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight at home.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Milwaukee's way against Detroit in their previous meeting on January 6th as Milwaukee made off with a 84-61 victory. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.