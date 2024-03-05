Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Detroit 1-30, Milwaukee 17-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers and the Detroit Titans are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in a Horizon League postseason contest. The timing is sure in Milwaukee's favor as the team sits on two straight wins at home while Detroit has not had much luck on the away from home, with 20 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Milwaukee's and Green Bay's matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Milwaukee turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. Everything went the Panthers' way against the Phoenix as the Panthers made off with a 90-69 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Milwaukee did.

Meanwhile, the Titans couldn't handle the Golden Grizzlies on Saturday and fell 75-70.

Even though they lost, Detroit were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-30.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Detroit.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 13-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.