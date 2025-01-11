Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Green Bay 2-15, Milwaukee 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.7 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee came up short against PFW and fell 78-73.

Even though they lost, Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 19 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight loss. They lost to N. Kentucky on the road by a decisive 78-60 margin. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 29.2. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee took their victory against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in December of 2024 by a conclusive 88-67. Does Milwaukee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Green Bay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.