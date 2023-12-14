Halftime Report

Longwood is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-33 lead against Milwaukee.

Longwood entered the matchup having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Milwaukee step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Longwood 10-1, Milwaukee 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Milwaukee will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Longwood Lancers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Milwaukee's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They skirted past the Aggies 81-79.

Meanwhile, Longwood had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.8 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Monday. They blew past the Bison, posting a 92-61 win at home. The result was nothing new for Longwood, who have now won six matches by 19 points or more so far this season.

The Panthers' win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-6. As for the Lancers, they pushed their record up to 10-1 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Longwood is a 3.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Pierce Spencer: gameTimeDecision (Knee)

Injury Report for Longwood