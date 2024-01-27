Who's Playing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: Oakland 12-9, Milwaukee 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Milwaukee Panthers and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.3% better than the opposition, a fact Milwaukee proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-71 victory over the Titans. The over/under was set at 158 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Oakland unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 69-59 to the Phoenix. Oakland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The victory got the Panthers back to even at 10-10. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.
Milwaukee opened the new year with a less-than-successful 100-95 defeat to Oakland. Will Milwaukee have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 04, 2024 - Oakland 100 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Feb 11, 2023 - Milwaukee 80 vs. Oakland 77
- Dec 29, 2022 - Oakland 83 vs. Milwaukee 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - Milwaukee 88 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 09, 2022 - Oakland 86 vs. Milwaukee 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Oakland 87
- Feb 19, 2021 - Oakland 85 vs. Milwaukee 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Oakland 75 vs. Milwaukee 68
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 73 vs. Oakland 68
- Feb 16, 2019 - Oakland 89 vs. Milwaukee 73