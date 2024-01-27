Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Oakland 12-9, Milwaukee 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.3% better than the opposition, a fact Milwaukee proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-71 victory over the Titans. The over/under was set at 158 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Oakland unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 69-59 to the Phoenix. Oakland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The victory got the Panthers back to even at 10-10. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.

Milwaukee opened the new year with a less-than-successful 100-95 defeat to Oakland. Will Milwaukee have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.