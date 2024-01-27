Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Oakland 12-9, Milwaukee 10-10

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.3% better than the opposition, a fact Milwaukee proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-71 victory over the Titans. The over/under was set at 158 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Oakland unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 69-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. Oakland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The win got the Panthers back to even at 10-10. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their loss dropped their record down to 12-9.

Looking forward to Saturday, Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Milwaukee came up short against Oakland in their previous matchup on January 4th, falling 100-95. Will Milwaukee have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Milwaukee is a slight 1-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.