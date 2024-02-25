Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: PFW 18-10, Milwaukee 14-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the PFW Mastodons are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Penguins on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Penguins 84-80. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Green Bay typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday PFW proved too difficult a challenge. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 85-59 win over the Phoenix. With PFW ahead 47-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 14-14. As for the Mastodons, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 18-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mastodons when the teams last played on February 1st, sneaking past 68-65. Will Milwaukee repeat their success, or do the Mastodons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

PFW has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Milwaukee.