Only one more half stands between Milwaukee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Milwaukee is up 36-33 over PFW.

Milwaukee came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: PFW 15-7, Milwaukee 15-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Milwaukee is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since December 22, 2024 last Friday. Everything went their way against N. Kentucky as Milwaukee made off with a 79-59 win. The oddsmakers were on the Panthers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, PFW entered their game against Clev. State on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. PFW took a 68-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of Clev. State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mastodons in their matchups with the Vikings: they've now lost five in a row.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for PFW, their loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-7.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee came up short against PFW in their previous meeting back in January, falling 78-73. Will Milwaukee have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

PFW has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Milwaukee.