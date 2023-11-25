Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Southern Miss 2-4, Milwaukee 3-3

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

After two games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. They will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Milwaukee might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers had just enough and edged the Saints out 61-59.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jackrabbits. Southern Miss found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.1% worse than the opposition.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.