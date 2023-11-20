1st Quarter Report

Stetson fell flat on their face against Houston last Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Stetson has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Milwaukee 43-30.

Stetson came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Stetson 1-2, Milwaukee 2-2

Who's Playing

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Panthers at 1:30 p.m. ET on November 20th at Ocean Center. Stetson might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

Stetson was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 79-48 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. Stetson was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-16.

Meanwhile, the Panthers blew past the Norse, posting a 85-56 victory at home. The win was just what Milwaukee needed coming off of a 106-79 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Hatters now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Panthers, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

As for their game on Monday, Stetson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stetson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Stetson is a 4.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hatters, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Mar 19, 2023 - Milwaukee 87 vs. Stetson 83

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Pierce Spencer: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Stetson