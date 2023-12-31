Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Wright State 6-7, Milwaukee 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Milwaukee will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Wright State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Milwaukee, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Colonials. With that victory, Milwaukee brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wright State last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix.

The Panthers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for the Raiders, their loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee strolled past Wright State in their previous meeting back in March by a score of 87-70. Does Milwaukee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wright State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a 4-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.