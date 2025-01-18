Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Milwaukee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Youngstown State 38-26.

Milwaukee came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Youngstown State 11-7, Milwaukee 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Milwaukee is 2-8 against Youngstown State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will stroll in with a 11 game home winning streak (dating back to last season), but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their February 23 matchup with Youngstown State.

Last Saturday, Milwaukee earned a 70-59 victory over Green Bay.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Youngstown State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-72 to Clev. State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Penguins in their matchups with the Vikings: they've now lost three in a row.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Youngstown State, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6-point favorite against Youngstown State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.