Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Milwaukee and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Youngstown State 38-26.
Milwaukee came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Youngstown State Penguins @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: Youngstown State 11-7, Milwaukee 12-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
Milwaukee is 2-8 against Youngstown State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will stroll in with a 11 game home winning streak (dating back to last season), but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their February 23 matchup with Youngstown State.
Last Saturday, Milwaukee earned a 70-59 victory over Green Bay.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Youngstown State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-72 to Clev. State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Penguins in their matchups with the Vikings: they've now lost three in a row.
Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Youngstown State, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
As for their next game, Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.
Odds
Milwaukee is a solid 6-point favorite against Youngstown State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 23, 2024 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Feb 08, 2024 - Youngstown State 97 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Feb 16, 2023 - Youngstown State 87 vs. Milwaukee 58
- Jan 21, 2023 - Milwaukee 88 vs. Youngstown State 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Milwaukee 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Milwaukee 68
- Mar 03, 2020 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Milwaukee 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Youngstown State 73 vs. Milwaukee 69
- Jan 23, 2020 - Milwaukee 75 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 07, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Milwaukee 71