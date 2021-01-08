Horizon League action gets the Friday college basketball schedule underway when the IUPUI Jaguars travel to take on the Milwaukee Panthers. Tip-off is set for noon ET at the Klotsche Center. Milwaukee is 3-2 overall, though the Panthers have had five games cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. This is just the fourth game of the season for IUPUI as it enters this matchup with a 2-1 overall mark.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Panthers as 5.5-point favorites in the latest Milwaukee vs. IUPUI odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 143. Before making any IUPUI vs. Milwaukee picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on IUPUI vs. Milwaukee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting trends for Milwaukee vs. IUPUI:

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI spread: Milwaukee -5.5

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI over-under: 142 points

MIL: Is 4-1 against the spread this season

IUPUI: Is 2-1 against the spread this season

Why Milwaukee can cover



The Panthers have had a hard time getting games in this season due to COVID-19 concerns, but when they've been on the floor, they've had some success. They've covered in four out of five games and they've won three of their last four straight-up as well. The Panthers opened the season with a competitive 75-74 loss at Kansas State, then won three straight on the road -- one against Western Michigan and two against Green Bay.

They fell 67-64 in their last outing against Robert Morris. Guard Te'Jon Lucas leads the team with 13.4 points and 6.0 assists per game. Guard DeAndre Gholston averages 13.2 points and leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Why IUPUI can cover

The Jaguars have taken the floor just three times this season. They opened the year with a 69-66 win over Tennessee State and then dropped back-to-back games against Cleveland State. The Jaguars have, however, covered in two of their three games.

Defensively, IUPUI is giving up just 63.3 points per game. But the Jaguars have struggled on the offensive end, scoring just 60 per contest. Guard Marcus Burk leads the team with 17 points per game.

How to make Milwaukee vs. IUPUI picks

The model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations showing the teams will combine for just 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits 70 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins IUPUI vs. Milwaukee? And which side of the spread hits 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.