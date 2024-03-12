The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the Horizon League Tournament championship game. Oakland finished the regular season with a 20-11 record, while Milwaukee finished the regular season 17-14. The No. 1 seeded Golden Grizzlies are coming off a 74-71 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings on Monday, while Milwaukee advanced to the title game after picking up an 82-75 win over Northern Kentucky.

Oakland is favored by 5 points in the latest Oakland vs. Milwaukee odds according to SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 151.5 points. Before entering any Milwaukee vs. Oakland picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Oakland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oakland vs. Milwaukee:

Oakland vs. Milwaukee spread: Oakland -5

Oakland vs. Milwaukee over/under: 151.5 points

Oakland vs. Milwaukee money line: Oakland: -202, Milwaukee: +167



OAK: Oakland is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games

MIL: Milwaukee is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

Oakland vs. Milwaukee picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Oakland

Oakland posted its closest win since November 27 on Monday. The Golden Grizzlies skirted past the Cleveland State Vikings 74-71. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but Oakland was the better team in the second half.

Oakland's victory was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jack Gohlke, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Trey Townsend, who stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Golden Grizzlies are now 16-3 in their last 19 games against an opponent from the Horizon League.

What you need to know about Milwaukee

Meanwhile, Milwaukee entered its tilt with Nothern Kentucky with five consecutive wins but the Panthers will enter Tuesday's contest with six. The Panthers walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Norse on Monday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:01 mark of the first half, when Milwaukee was facing a 36-21 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Faizon Fields, who dropped a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of BJ Freeman, who racked up 27 points. For the season, Freeman is averaging 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The junior guard is knocking down 42.5% of his field goals and making 35.5% of his 3-point attempts.

How to make Oakland vs. Milwaukee picks

The model has simulated Oakland vs. Milwaukee 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Milwaukee vs. Oakland, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.