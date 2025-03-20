Over the last 50 years, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have only had six permanent head coaches. However, Minnesota will be in the market for a seventh after firing head coach Ben Johnson last week. Johnson only had one winning season in four years at the helm and the Golden Gophers never appeared in the AP Top 25 during his tenure while only making one postseason appearance (2024 NIT).

Top Minnesota basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Minnesota basketball coaching hot board is Loyola Chicago head coach Drew Valentine. The 33-year-old played at Oakland and then served as an assistant coach under Tom Izzo at Michigan State when his brother Denzel helped lead the Spartans to the Final Four in 2015. He moved on from his graduate assistant role at Michigan State to spend three years as an assistant at his alma mater.

After coaching at Oakland, he was added to Porter Moser's staff at Loyola Chicago and helped guide the program to a Final Four run in 2018 and a Sweet 16 run in 2021. When Moser left for Oklahoma, Valentine was promoted to head coach and he went on to produce three 20-win seasons in four years at the helm. The Ramblers went to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 under Valentine and have earned NIT bids in each of the last two seasons. He's a clear candidate for a power conference job and he'll be under consideration for Coyle to make that jump in Minneapolis. See more candidates at Gopher Illustrated.

