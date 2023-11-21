Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-2, Minnesota 3-1

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Minnesota will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions, where tip off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. Arkansas Pine Bluff took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Minnesota, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Golden Gophers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 67-53.

Among those leading the charge was Dawson Garcia, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 100-81 to the Cardinals. Arkansas Pine Bluff didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Tigers' win bumped their season record to 3-1 while the Golden Gophers' defeat dropped theirs to 2-1.

As mentioned, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-0-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Minnesota and Arkansas Pine Bluff are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Minnesota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've been even better at 94.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Minnesota is a big 19-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Gophers, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.