Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Iowa 10-6, Minnesota 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Arena. Minnesota took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Iowa, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and Nebraska didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Friday. The Hawkeyes took down the Cornhuskers 94-76. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Iowa did.

Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Owen Freeman led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Freeman continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Josh Dix was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 74-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hoosiers. Minnesota has struggled against Indiana recently, as their match on Friday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Minnesota saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Pharrel Payne, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Payne set a new season high mark in blocks with five. Another player making a difference was Dawson Garcia, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

The Hawkeyes pushed their record up to 10-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.5 points per game. As for the Golden Gophers, their loss dropped their record down to 12-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawkeyes as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.