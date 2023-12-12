Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: IUPUI 3-7, Minnesota 7-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing at home against the IUPUI Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Arena. Minnesota might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up seven turnovers on Saturday.

Minnesota has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 77-57 margin over the Eagles. The win made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota.

Minnesota's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Ihnen led the charge by scoring 13 points along with 5 rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 75-58 to the Panthers. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Their wins bumped the Golden Gophers to 7-3 and the Eagles to 3-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like IUPUI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.