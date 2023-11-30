Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: New Orleans 3-3, Minnesota 4-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing at home against the New Orleans Privateers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Minnesota might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 86 points the game before, Minnesota faltered in their match. The contest between the Golden Gophers and the Dons wasn't a total blowout, but with the Golden Gophers falling 76-58 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Minnesota's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Dawson Garcia, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds, and Pharrel Payne who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Bears by a score of 79-74 on Sunday.

Their wins bumped the Golden Gophers to 4-2 and the Dons to 5-2.

Looking forward, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 12.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

