Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Ohio State 15-11, Minnesota 16-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Williams Arena. Ohio State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Even though Ohio State has not done well against the Boilermakers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Buckeyes snuck past the Boilermakers with a 73-69 win.

Ohio State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bruce Thornton, who scored 22 points. Jamison Battle was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's game on Sunday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 81-70. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.9% better than the opposition, as Minnesota's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Minnesota to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pharrel Payne, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Elijah Hawkins, who scored 16 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Buckeyes' win bumped their record up to 15-11. As for the Golden Gophers, their win bumped their record up to 16-9.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Minnesota and the Buckeyes pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.