Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Oral Roberts 0-0, Minnesota 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena.

Looking back to last season, Minnesota finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Oral Roberts will seek to improve after finishing 11-18.

Looking forward, Minnesota is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a stellar 23-6-1 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over Oral Roberts when the teams last played back in December of 2017, winning 77-63. Does Minnesota have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oral Roberts turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 16.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.