1st Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between Minnesota and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Minnesota is up 31-29 over SC Upstate.

If Minnesota keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-1 in no time. On the other hand, SC Upstate will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-2, Minnesota 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will stay at home for another game and welcome the SC Upstate Spartans at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Williams Arena. Minnesota might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Golden Gophers had to settle for a 70-68 defeat against the Tigers.

Despite the loss, Minnesota got a solid performance out of Dawson Garcia, who scored 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spartans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-81 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for SC Upstate.

Trae Broadnax was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Bailey, who scored 19 points along with 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Golden Gophers' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Spartans, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

As for their game on Saturday, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-0-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Minnesota and SC Upstate are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Minnesota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 11.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.