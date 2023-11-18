Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-2, Minnesota 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will stay at home for another game and welcome the SC Upstate Spartans at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Williams Arena. Minnesota might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Thursday.

On Thursday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Golden Gophers had to settle for a 70-68 defeat against the Tigers.

Despite the loss, Minnesota got a solid performance out of Dawson Garcia, who scored 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spartans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-81 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for SC Upstate.

Trae Broadnax was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Bailey, who scored 19 points along with 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Golden Gophers' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Spartans, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Minnesota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Minnesota strolled past SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in November of 2017 by a score of 92-77. Will Minnesota repeat their success, or does SC Upstate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.