Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Washington 10-10, Minnesota 11-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena. The Huskies are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Friday, Washington couldn't handle UCLA and fell 65-60.

Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from Great Osobor, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Washington struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Minnesota's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell victim to a painful 73-51 defeat at the hands of Michigan State. The Golden Gophers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 36-16.

The losing side was boosted by Dawson Garcia, who went 9 for 16 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. His evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Washington's loss dropped their record down to 10-10. As for Minnesota, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-10.

Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3-1 against the spread).

Washington couldn't quite finish off Minnesota in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 and fell 68-66. Can Washington avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Gophers, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.