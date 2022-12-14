Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Minnesota

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-8; Minnesota 4-6

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Williams Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

On Sunday, Minnesota lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home by a decisive 69-51 margin. A silver lining for the Golden Gophers was the play of forward Dawson Garcia, who had 20 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff was pulverized by the Texas Longhorns 88-43 this past Saturday. Guard Shaun Doss had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their six home games.

Minnesota is now 4-6 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 3-8. The Golden Gophers are 1-4 after losses this year, the Golden Lions 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.