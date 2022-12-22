Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Chicago State 3-11; Minnesota 5-6

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Williams Arena. Minnesota will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Chicago State and the Illinois State Redbirds on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago State falling 66-52 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jahsean Corbett (14 points) was the top scorer for Chicago State.

Meanwhile, Minnesota strolled past the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 72-56. The Golden Gophers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Braeden Carrington led the charge as he had 20 points. Carrington's performance made up for a slower game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week. Carrington's points were the most he has had all year.

The Cougars are now 3-11 while Minnesota sits at 5-6. Minnesota is 2-2 after wins this season, and Chicago State is 2-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.