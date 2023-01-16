Who's Playing

Illinois @ Minnesota

Current Records: Illinois 12-5; Minnesota 7-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Illinois Fighting Illini and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 30 of 2019. Minnesota and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET Monday at Williams Arena.

The Golden Gophers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday. It took four tries, but Minnesota can finally say that they have a win on the road. Forward Dawson Garcia took over for Minnesota, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois beat the Michigan State Spartans 75-66 this past Friday. The Fighting Illini can attribute much of their success to forward Dain Dainja, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Matthew Mayer, who had 19 points along with six blocks.

The Golden Gophers are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 7-8 and Illinois to 12-5. In their victory, Minnesota relied heavily on Garcia, who had 28 points in addition to nine boards. Illinois will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.08

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 9-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Illinois have won eight out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.