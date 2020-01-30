Minnesota vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven simulation

The No.19 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the State Farm Center. Illinois is 15-5 overall and 11-1 at home, while Minnesota is 11-9 overall and 1-6 on the road. Illinois is riding a six-game winning streak. Minnesota has lost two of its past three games. The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under is set at 134. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Fighting Illini vs. Golden Gophers spread: Fighting Illini -5.5

Fighting Illini vs. Golden Gophers over-under: 134 points

Fighting Illini vs. Golden Gophers money line: Illinois -249, Minnesota 201

What you need to know about Illinois

The Fighting Illini escaped with a win on Saturday against Michigan by the margin of a single basket, 64-62. Ayo Dosunmu took over for the Fighting Illini, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with seven boards. Dosunmu's jumper from the free-throw line with 0.5 remaining wrapped up the victory for Illinois. It was the Fighting Illini's first win in Ann Arbor since 2010. The No. 19 ranking is Illinois' highest since January of 2013.

What you need to know about Minnesota

Minnesota lost to Michigan State at home by a decisive 70-52 margin in its last outing. The top scorer for Minnesota was Daniel Oturu (19 points). The Golden Gophers registered season lows in field goal (28.1) and three-point (17.9) percentage. The Spartans scored 22 of the game's first 31 points. The Gophers were within six points at the 17-minute mark of the second half, but they never got any closer. Richard Pitino lost to Michigan State for the ninth time in 11 attempts in seven seasons.

