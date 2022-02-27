Who's Playing

Indiana @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indiana 17-10; Minnesota 13-14

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 2-8 against the Indiana Hoosiers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Minnesota and IU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

Minnesota was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to the Wisconsin Badgers. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of guard Luke Loewe, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, IU beat the Maryland Terrapins 74-64 on Thursday. Guard Xavier Johnson was the offensive standout of the game for IU, picking up 24 points and six assists.

Minnesota is now 13-14 while IU sits at 17-10. IU is 10-6 after wins this season, and the Golden Gophers are 4-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.