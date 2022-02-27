Who's Playing
Indiana @ Minnesota
Current Records: Indiana 17-10; Minnesota 13-14
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 2-8 against the Indiana Hoosiers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Minnesota and IU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
Minnesota was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to the Wisconsin Badgers. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of guard Luke Loewe, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, IU beat the Maryland Terrapins 74-64 on Thursday. Guard Xavier Johnson was the offensive standout of the game for IU, picking up 24 points and six assists.
Minnesota is now 13-14 while IU sits at 17-10. IU is 10-6 after wins this season, and the Golden Gophers are 4-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Indiana 73 vs. Minnesota 60
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana 82 vs. Minnesota 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Indiana 72 vs. Minnesota 67
- Feb 19, 2020 - Indiana 68 vs. Minnesota 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Minnesota 84 vs. Indiana 63
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 80 vs. Minnesota 56
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 75 vs. Minnesota 71
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 75 vs. Indiana 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Indiana 74 vs. Minnesota 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Indiana 70 vs. Minnesota 63